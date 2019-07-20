Malaika Arora Has Loved Dancing In Item Songs, But Is Now Accepting The Dwindling Trend

When Trends Change..

Having made many appearances in films through their item songs back in the day, Malaika is now accepting and adapting to the change in Bollywood's culture with regard to perception and portrayal of women.

Malaika Loves The Idea Of Dancing In Films

"The whole trend has changed. I love the idea of dancing and more so in a film because it's shot so well. There is a uniqueness about the way songs are shot in films. Of course, today, the way things are perceived and the whole movement against objectifying women has led to a shift in focus, which I totally get," Malaika said, according to Pinkvilla.

But She Is All For The Dwindling Trend Of Item Songs

She further added, "The culture of having a mandatory cameo song is dwindling and I am all for it. I support women and will do all that I can to back them. I remember there was a time when everyone wanted to jump onto that bandwagon and do a song, but I guess change is a constant everywhere. Today, when I look back, I can proudly say that I have enjoyed all my songs and will hold them close to my heart all my life."

More On The Work Front For Malaika

Malaika was last seen in the song ‘Hello Hello' from Vishal Bharadwaj's film Pataakha. Recently, Malaika was asked if she will be a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 since she was a producer of the earlier films of the franchise. To this, she said, "No my dear, I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture."