Malaika Arora Makes Her Relationship With Arjun Kapoor 'Instagram Official' With This Cute Photo!

Malaika's Cute Birthday Wish For Beau Arjun

Sharing this picture on her social media handle, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always." The picture immediately went viral on the internet with fans dropping comments like toh shaadi kar lo" and "so cute, you guys."

A Couple That Vacays Together Stays Together

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in New York and the latter has been treating her fans with little sneak-peek into her romantic vacation.

When Arjun Opened Up About His Relationship With Malaika

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," the actor was quoted as saying by Filmfare magazine.

Arjun On 'Wedding' Reports

While speculations around their wedding continues to hit the town, Arjun recently clarified in an interview, "I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask tu shaadi kab kar raha hai? It's a very organic Indian question. If you're with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?

He further added, "33 for most people in India is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?"