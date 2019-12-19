Malaika Arora On Being Subjected To Constant Trolling: ‘I Don’t Care And I Don’t Bother’

The culture of social media has made celebrities more accessible than ever. But its flipside is that celebrities' actions are constantly watched, and they are subjected to brutal trolling. One can never do anything right on social media.

Malaika Arora, although hugely successful and considered to be one of the most glamorous women in the Hindi film industry, faces trolling on a near daily basis. In a recent interview, she opened up on being trolled and said that she does not bother with it.

Talking to Times of India, Malaika said, "I don't bother at all. It's really sad trolling etc. I feel social media has become a very negative space and that's really sad. Nobody wants to see negativity at the end of the day. I feel you should spread happiness and positivity."

She continued, "To answer your questions, I don't care and I don't bother. I feel logon ka kaam hai kehna (I feel no matter what, people will talk), they will do that and I can't go around and stop someone. People will continue talking so let them."

Malaika also spoke about the pressures of being considered a fitness inspiration. "I think it is quite a pressure when someone tells me that I am a fitness or a fashion inspiration. I always love the compliments. With such tags comes a certain sense of responsibility. Whatever I need to say or project I always try and see that there should be a certain sense of responsibility so that people who look to you or call your inspiration are not misled or misguided," she said.

Malaika is often snapped with her beau Arjun Kapoor out on dinner dates, or industry events.

