    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Malaika Arora On Being Subjected To Constant Trolling: ‘I Don’t Care And I Don’t Bother’

      By
      |

      The culture of social media has made celebrities more accessible than ever. But its flipside is that celebrities' actions are constantly watched, and they are subjected to brutal trolling. One can never do anything right on social media.

      Malaika Arora, although hugely successful and considered to be one of the most glamorous women in the Hindi film industry, faces trolling on a near daily basis. In a recent interview, she opened up on being trolled and said that she does not bother with it.

      Malaika On Being Trolled: I Dont Bother

      Talking to Times of India, Malaika said, "I don't bother at all. It's really sad trolling etc. I feel social media has become a very negative space and that's really sad. Nobody wants to see negativity at the end of the day. I feel you should spread happiness and positivity."

      She continued, "To answer your questions, I don't care and I don't bother. I feel logon ka kaam hai kehna (I feel no matter what, people will talk), they will do that and I can't go around and stop someone. People will continue talking so let them."

      Malaika also spoke about the pressures of being considered a fitness inspiration. "I think it is quite a pressure when someone tells me that I am a fitness or a fashion inspiration. I always love the compliments. With such tags comes a certain sense of responsibility. Whatever I need to say or project I always try and see that there should be a certain sense of responsibility so that people who look to you or call your inspiration are not misled or misguided," she said.

      Malaika is often snapped with her beau Arjun Kapoor out on dinner dates, or industry events.

      ALSO READ: MTV's Supermodel Of The Year: Major Catfight Between Malaika Arora & Ujjwala Raut, Courtesy Arbaaz

      ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's Transparent Risqué Dress Grabs Eyeballs, Hate Comments & Much More!

      Read more about: Malaika Arora
      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 19:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue