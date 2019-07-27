Malaika Arora Opens Up About Love, Says Everybody Deserves A Second Chance

Malaika Thinks Second Chances In Love Are Viewed As Taboo

In an interview with IANS, Malaika expressed that second chances in love are viewed as taboo. "It is a taboo is because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind," she said.

"It Is Important To Be Inclusive"

"A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance," she added.

On Being In The Public Eye All The Time..

Opening up about how she takes the impact of being in the public eye and being judged for everything, she said, "It is part of being in the public eye, of being in this business. I think the sooner you make peace with it, the better things works out for you. Also, I feel we are all quite comfortable with it right now."

Does She Get Affected By Trolling?

On whether she gets negatively affected by trolling, she said, "No one should give importance to trolls because if you pay heed to them you just fuel trolling. At the end of the day we have something called the media to project everything that needs to be out there. I do not give trolling or negativity any importance."