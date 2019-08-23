English
    Malaika Arora Reacts To Being Trolled For Dating Arjun Kapoor & Dealing With Negative Comments!

    Despite making her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official, Malaika Arora often finds herself in a predicament. Because whenever the actress uploads a picture with Arjun or is spotted with him by the paparazzi, she gets targeted with mean comments, that attack the age gap between the couple.

    When asked how she deals with such trolls and mean comments, she told a leading entertainment portal that she can't stop people from their personal opinions but rather chooses to ignore them and lead a positive life.

    Speaking of wedding speculations around her and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said, "I think there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does. Any celebrity will have that situation. Guess if you are in the business, you have got to get used to it, the whole prospect."

    Malaika, who's known for fitness and having special appearances in films with songs like Chhaiya Chhaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali and Munni Badnaam, also revealed why she hasn't signed any project in a lead role and here's what she said:

    "I have never really been (interested), it's never been my thing. I have not been drawn towards it, and have always kind of flirted with the whole concept of being in the business, but not actually getting into a full-fledged relationship with it. It's pretty much how I have looked at it."

    While Malaika is least interested in making a comeback in films in a lead role, her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. In Panipat, we will see the actor opposite Kriti Sanon. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman in the key roles and is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

    Malaika Arora arjun kapoor
