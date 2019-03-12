Malaika Arora Reacts To ‘Church Wedding’ With Arjun Kapoor!

Malaika Rubbishes The Rumours

In a recent interview, when Malaika was asked about the same, she said, "Oh god, oh god, let's not even have these...this is all media made (blushes). The media is responsible for all of this."

Ahem! Ahem!

When further asked, which part is media-made, Malaika said, " All media made (laughs). That's all I am gonna say about this. All media made."

Malaika On Finding Love ‘Again’

However, she also hinted about finding love again and said, "I guess everybody wants to move on and find love, find companionship, you know people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. I think if anybody can do that in their life, I think they are lucky to get another chance at being happy."

Malaika Got Divorced In 2017

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. After living together for 18 years, Malaika and Arbaaz decided to get divorced in 2017.

Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is often spotted together with Arjun Kapoor!