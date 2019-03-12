English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malaika Arora Reacts To ‘Church Wedding’ With Arjun Kapoor!

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora reacts on church marriage with Arjun Kapoor | FilmiBeat

    Recently, when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor left together for Switzerland to attend the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani, hush hush suggested that they're the next couple to get married! A source close to the couple had reported an entertainment portal that Malaika and Arjun are planning to get hitched in April and it's going to be a church wedding. "Malaika and Arjun have decided to get married in April, in a church wedding," had said the source!

    Malaika Rubbishes The Rumours

    In a recent interview, when Malaika was asked about the same, she said, "Oh god, oh god, let's not even have these...this is all media made (blushes). The media is responsible for all of this."

    Ahem! Ahem!

    When further asked, which part is media-made, Malaika said, " All media made (laughs). That's all I am gonna say about this. All media made."

    Malaika On Finding Love ‘Again’

    However, she also hinted about finding love again and said, "I guess everybody wants to move on and find love, find companionship, you know people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. I think if anybody can do that in their life, I think they are lucky to get another chance at being happy."

    Malaika Got Divorced In 2017

    Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. After living together for 18 years, Malaika and Arbaaz decided to get divorced in 2017.

    Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is often spotted together with Arjun Kapoor!

    Read more about: Malaika Arora arjun kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue