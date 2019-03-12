Malaika Arora Reacts To ‘Church Wedding’ With Arjun Kapoor!
Recently, when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor left together for Switzerland to attend the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani, hush hush suggested that they're the next couple to get married! A source close to the couple had reported an entertainment portal that Malaika and Arjun are planning to get hitched in April and it's going to be a church wedding. "Malaika and Arjun have decided to get married in April, in a church wedding," had said the source!
Malaika Rubbishes The Rumours
In a recent interview, when Malaika was asked about the same, she said, "Oh god, oh god, let's not even have these...this is all media made (blushes). The media is responsible for all of this."
Ahem! Ahem!
When further asked, which part is media-made, Malaika said, " All media made (laughs). That's all I am gonna say about this. All media made."
Malaika On Finding Love ‘Again’
However, she also hinted about finding love again and said, "I guess everybody wants to move on and find love, find companionship, you know people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. I think if anybody can do that in their life, I think they are lucky to get another chance at being happy."
Malaika Got Divorced In 2017
Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. After living together for 18 years, Malaika and Arbaaz decided to get divorced in 2017.
Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is often spotted together with Arjun Kapoor!