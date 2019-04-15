Malaika Arora Reacts To Reports Of Her 'April' Wedding With Arjun Kapoor!

Malaika Arora Puts Rumours To Rest

In an interview with BT, when Malaika was asked about reports of her impending wedding with Arjun, the actress replied, "There is no truth to these silly speculations."

Maldives Diaries

Recently, Malaika and her gal pals had jetted off to the Maldives and apparently, Arjun had also joined them. Speculations are rife that it was her bachelorette trip.

Boney Kapoor Speaks

Coming back to their wedding reports, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor too had rubbished the speculations and said, "There's no truth to these rumours."

Ex Files

On the other hand, when Malaika's ex-hubby Arbaaz Khan was asked to comment on reports of Arjun-Malaika wedding, the actor hilariously trolled the reporter and said, "Paaji, bohot intelligent sawaal poocha hai aapne! Bohot mehnat ki hogi, poori raat aap baithe honge iske upar."

This Is So Funny!

He had further added, Paaji, aapke sawaal ka jawaab dena hai mereko. But aapne itna time liya sochne ke liye, toh mereko bhi toh thoda time do! Kal bataun toh chalega?"