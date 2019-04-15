English
    Malaika Arora Reacts To Reports Of Her 'April' Wedding With Arjun Kapoor!

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. While they are yet to openly speak about their relationship in public, the couple ain't shying away from being papped together on their dinner dates and dropping drool-worthy vacation pictures on her social media handles.

    Amidst all this, rumours of their impending wedding keep cropping now and then. A few weeks ago, there was a strong buzz about the couple planning to say 'I do' in April. Are these reports true? Here's what Malaika has to say.

    Malaika Arora Puts Rumours To Rest

    In an interview with BT, when Malaika was asked about reports of her impending wedding with Arjun, the actress replied, "There is no truth to these silly speculations."

    Maldives Diaries

    Recently, Malaika and her gal pals had jetted off to the Maldives and apparently, Arjun had also joined them. Speculations are rife that it was her bachelorette trip.

    Boney Kapoor Speaks

    Coming back to their wedding reports, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor too had rubbished the speculations and said, "There's no truth to these rumours."

    Ex Files

    On the other hand, when Malaika's ex-hubby Arbaaz Khan was asked to comment on reports of Arjun-Malaika wedding, the actor hilariously trolled the reporter and said, "Paaji, bohot intelligent sawaal poocha hai aapne! Bohot mehnat ki hogi, poori raat aap baithe honge iske upar."

    This Is So Funny!

    He had further added, Paaji, aapke sawaal ka jawaab dena hai mereko. But aapne itna time liya sochne ke liye, toh mereko bhi toh thoda time do! Kal bataun toh chalega?"

    Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
