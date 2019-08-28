Malaika Arora Reacts To Reports Of Marrying Arjun Kapoor: Why Is Everybody In Such A Hurry?

Arbaaz Still Remains A Family To Malaika

Speaking about the most difficult phase in her life, the actress said that despite the differences, Arbaaz still remains family and the fact that he is the father of her son Arhaan cannot be neglected.

Malaika On Arbaaz's Relationship With Her Family Post Divorce

Malaika told Pinkvilla, "Relationships aren't built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He's like a son to them, he's family,"

Malaika On Handling Her Teenage Son Arhaan As A Parent

The actress revealed that her son shares a close bond with his aunt. "Whether he has one girlfriend or 10 girlfriends, that he'll tell Amrita," she told the entertainment portal.

The Actress Also Opened Up About Her Beau Arjun Kapoor

When quizzed if she finds any similarity between Arjun and herself, Malaika revealed, "He has his traits and I have mine, and that's what makes us gel."

Is Marriage On The Cards For The Lovebirds?

To this, Malaika replied, "Why is everybody in such a hurry? If and when it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other."