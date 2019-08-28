English
    Malaika Arora Reacts To Reports Of Marrying Arjun Kapoor: Why Is Everybody In Such A Hurry?

    Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan shocked everyone when they announced the news of their separation in 2016. Soon, they happily moved on with their lives and continue to share a cordial equation. While Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika has found love in Arjun Kapoor.

    Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress spoke about her equation with her ex-hubby and responded to marriage reports with Arjun.

    Arbaaz Still Remains A Family To Malaika

    Speaking about the most difficult phase in her life, the actress said that despite the differences, Arbaaz still remains family and the fact that he is the father of her son Arhaan cannot be neglected.

    Malaika On Arbaaz's Relationship With Her Family Post Divorce

    Malaika told Pinkvilla, "Relationships aren't built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He's like a son to them, he's family,"

    Malaika On Handling Her Teenage Son Arhaan As A Parent

    The actress revealed that her son shares a close bond with his aunt. "Whether he has one girlfriend or 10 girlfriends, that he'll tell Amrita," she told the entertainment portal.

    The Actress Also Opened Up About Her Beau Arjun Kapoor

    When quizzed if she finds any similarity between Arjun and herself, Malaika revealed, "He has his traits and I have mine, and that's what makes us gel."

    Is Marriage On The Cards For The Lovebirds?

    To this, Malaika replied, "Why is everybody in such a hurry? If and when it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other."

    Malaika Arora Reacts To Being Trolled For Dating Arjun Kapoor & Dealing With Negative Comments!

