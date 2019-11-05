Malaika Arora Reveals Her Dream Wedding With Arjun Kapoor; Wants Her Girl Gang As Bridesmaids!

Malaika Arora Wants A Beach Wedding With Arjun

The actress told Neha Dhupia that her dream wedding would be at the beach in an Elie Saab gown. She would chose her closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta, as her best woman.

A White Wedding For Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

She further shared, "I'm all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang."

Arjun Or Malaika- Who Clicks Better Pictures

Commenting on each other's photography skills, Malaika said, "He (Arjun) thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so the pictures I take, fail in comparison."

When Arjun Kapoor Reacted To Marriage Reports

Addressing various reports regularly popping on with regards to their wedding date, the actor was quoted as saying in an interview, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?," further adding that he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot with Malaika.