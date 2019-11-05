    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Malaika Arora Reveals Her Dream Wedding With Arjun Kapoor; Wants Her Girl Gang As Bridesmaids!

      After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora finally came out in the open about it a few months ago. In an interview with a leading magazine, the 'Ki & Ka' actor confirmed being in a relationship with Malaika. Soon, the actress too began to wear her heart on her sleeve. From going out on dinner dates and vacations to dropping cute comments on each other's social media posts, they have been dropping some major couple goals.

      Meanwhile, reports of their rumoured wedding date continue to surface on the internet. Recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show, the actress opened up about her dream wedding with beau Arjun Kapoor. Here's what she had to say.

      The actress told Neha Dhupia that her dream wedding would be at the beach in an Elie Saab gown. She would choose her closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta, as her best woman.

      She further shared, "I'm all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang."

      Commenting on each other's photography skills, Malaika said, "He (Arjun) thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so the pictures I take, fail in comparison."

      Addressing various reports regularly popping on with regards to their wedding date, the actor was quoted as saying in an interview, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?" further adding that he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot with Malaika.

