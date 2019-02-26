IT’S OFFICIAL? Malaika Arora: I Like Arjun Kapoor This Way Or That Way

Oo-la-la!

After the sassy episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a clip of the finale episode was aired wherein Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua were seen sharing the couch.

When Karan asked all four of them about the ‘Best Performance Male' on the show, Kirron Kher took the name of Arjun Kapoor and without wasting a second Malaika said, "I like Arjun, this way or that way."

KJo Was Left Shocked!

Karan definitely didn't see it coming and he looked every bit shocked, while Vir Das and Mallika Dua were left giggling hard on the couch.

Arjun & Malaika Are Holidaying Together

Currently, the duo is in Switzerland to attend the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They are also accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Arjun & Malaika To Make It Official Soon?

Considering their recent joint appearances, one can easily assume that the duo is all set to make their relationship official!

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, which will release on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kriti Sanon in the lead role.