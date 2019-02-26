English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    IT’S OFFICIAL? Malaika Arora: I Like Arjun Kapoor This Way Or That Way

    By
    |

    It's been a while since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are seeing each other. From being spotted together outside any restaurant to posing cosily at their friends' parties, they are doing everything that make them 'more than just friends' and now, Malaika has openly admitted her love for Arjun. Wondering how? Read on..

    Oo-la-la!

    After the sassy episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a clip of the finale episode was aired wherein Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua were seen sharing the couch.

    When Karan asked all four of them about the ‘Best Performance Male' on the show, Kirron Kher took the name of Arjun Kapoor and without wasting a second Malaika said, "I like Arjun, this way or that way."

    KJo Was Left Shocked!

    Karan definitely didn't see it coming and he looked every bit shocked, while Vir Das and Mallika Dua were left giggling hard on the couch.

    Arjun & Malaika Are Holidaying Together

    Currently, the duo is in Switzerland to attend the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They are also accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

    Arjun & Malaika To Make It Official Soon?

    Considering their recent joint appearances, one can easily assume that the duo is all set to make their relationship official!

    On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, which will release on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

    Read more about: Malaika Arora arjun kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue