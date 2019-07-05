Malaika Arora: I Make Arjun Kapoor Look Good; Lovebirds Caught Happily Jumping In Love

Malaika Declares Her Love For Arjun

Arjun Kapoor shared this Boomerang video and Malaika was quick to comment, "I make u look good."

While some fans agreed with Malaika, some also dissed her for comment on Arjun's post!

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Malaika's Comment

@muditabagla: "@malaikaaroraofficial great example of true love..love u both..u both luk amazng together..stay blessed nd happy d way u r..forevr."

@fatima.riz25: "@malaikaaroraofficial Naaah! Galatfehmi hai aapki! @arjunkapoor has looked good even then! Its his genes !!! #KapoorGenes you know😉✨❤👌."

@writetokarishma: "@malaikaaroraofficial you do ...❤️❤️..love you'll together."

@priyaraj_katari: "@malaikaaroraofficial 😒😒😒😒 he naturally looks good on his own😌."

Malaika Doesn't Give Any Damn To Trolls Anymore

In her recent interview with a leading daily, Malaika shushed all the trollers, who target her for the age difference between her and Arjun. She was quoted as saying, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting."

She Had Further Added...

"Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called ‘desperate' and a ‘buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***," added Malaika.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat.