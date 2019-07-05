English
    Malaika Arora: I Make Arjun Kapoor Look Good; Lovebirds Caught Happily Jumping In Love

    The new addition to mushy couples of the B-town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, had a blast in New York and their Instagram posts are proof. Malaika and Arjun not only celebrated the latter's birthday abroad but also spent some family time with Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and before returning to India, also met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. A few hours ago, Arjun and Malaika shared a same-kinda 'Boomerang' videos on their Instagram pages, in which they can be seen happily jumping in love and Malaika declares that it's she who makes Arjun look good. Aww!

    Malaika Declares Her Love For Arjun

    Arjun Kapoor shared this Boomerang video and Malaika was quick to comment, "I make u look good."

    While some fans agreed with Malaika, some also dissed her for comment on Arjun's post!

    Here's How Netizens Reacted To Malaika's Comment

    @muditabagla: "@malaikaaroraofficial great example of true love..love u both..u both luk amazng together..stay blessed nd happy d way u r..forevr."

    @fatima.riz25: "@malaikaaroraofficial Naaah! Galatfehmi hai aapki! @arjunkapoor has looked good even then! Its his genes !!! #KapoorGenes you know😉✨❤👌."

    @writetokarishma: "@malaikaaroraofficial you do ...❤️❤️..love you'll together."

    @priyaraj_katari: "@malaikaaroraofficial 😒😒😒😒 he naturally looks good on his own😌."

    Malaika Doesn't Give Any Damn To Trolls Anymore

    In her recent interview with a leading daily, Malaika shushed all the trollers, who target her for the age difference between her and Arjun. She was quoted as saying, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting."

    She Had Further Added...

    "Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called ‘desperate' and a ‘buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***," added Malaika.

    On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat.

    Read more about: Malaika Arora arjun kapoor
    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
