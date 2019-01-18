Malaika Arora Says, 'Take Me Back' With Her Milan Vacation Pic; BF Arjun Kapoor Reacts Like This!

Of late, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their subtle romance. From making public appearances together to going on dinner dates, the alleged lovebirds ain't shying away from being captured on lens together anymore.

The much-in-love couple also keep regularly commenting on each other's social media posts. And now, it looks like Arjun-Malaika just made their relationship Insta-official with their similar captioned pictures from their Milan vacation.

Last year, it was reported that Malaika celebrated her birthday with Arjun Kapoor with a romantic getaway to Milan, Italy. Later, a picture of the lovebirds walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport also went viral in the internet.

With Arjun and Malaika's latest Instagram posts, it looks like the couple can't wait to go for yet another romantic holiday together.

Malaika's Throwback Post Sharing a leaf from her Milan vacation diaries, Malaika captioned this picture, "Take me back .....happiness ♥️🙏🤗😘 #throwbackthursday." This Is How Her Rumoured Beau Reacted To Malaika's Wish Arjun Kapoor just dropped some major boyfriend goals with his comment on Malaika's Instagram post. Arjun Even Posted A Similar Post On His Instagram Page He captioned this click, ""U Gotta pose on ur holiday to make sure u got enough instagram ready pictures when ur back !!! #milan #letsgoback #throwbackthursday #poserforlife". Meanwhile, Have You Seen This Pic From Malaika's #20YearChallenge? The gorgeous actress wrote, "My #20yearchallenge.... been an amazing last 20yrs,look forward to the next 20yrs."

Recently on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan show, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is 'dating' someone. He said, "A lot that has happened in the family over the last few months and also with me, which has given perspective for me to answer this. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family."

