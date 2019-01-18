English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malaika Arora Says, 'Take Me Back' With Her Milan Vacation Pic; BF Arjun Kapoor Reacts Like This!

    By
    |

    Of late, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their subtle romance. From making public appearances together to going on dinner dates, the alleged lovebirds ain't shying away from being captured on lens together anymore.

    The much-in-love couple also keep regularly commenting on each other's social media posts. And now, it looks like Arjun-Malaika just made their relationship Insta-official with their similar captioned pictures from their Milan vacation. 

    Last year, it was reported that Malaika celebrated her birthday with Arjun Kapoor with a romantic getaway to Milan, Italy. Later, a picture of the lovebirds walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport also went viral in the internet.

    With Arjun and Malaika's latest Instagram posts, it looks like the couple can't wait to go for yet another romantic holiday together. 

    Malaika's Throwback Post

    Sharing a leaf from her Milan vacation diaries, Malaika captioned this picture, "Take me back .....happiness ♥️🙏🤗😘 #throwbackthursday."

    This Is How Her Rumoured Beau Reacted To Malaika's Wish

    Arjun Kapoor just dropped some major boyfriend goals with his comment on Malaika's Instagram post.

    Arjun Even Posted A Similar Post On His Instagram Page

    He captioned this click, ""U Gotta pose on ur holiday to make sure u got enough instagram ready pictures when ur back !!! #milan #letsgoback #throwbackthursday #poserforlife".

    Meanwhile, Have You Seen This Pic From Malaika's #20YearChallenge?

    The gorgeous actress wrote, "My #20yearchallenge.... been an amazing last 20yrs,look forward to the next 20yrs."

    Recently on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan show, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is 'dating' someone. He said, "A lot that has happened in the family over the last few months and also with me, which has given perspective for me to answer this. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family."

    ALSO READ: Not Ranbir Kapoor! Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Ranveer Singh For Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded?

    Read more about: arjun kapoor Malaika Arora
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue