Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!
Reports were all over the place that Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan have decided to drop Malaika Arora from a special number in Dabangg 3 and chose to cast Kareena Kapoor once again for the hot and sizzling song and also rope in Giorgia Andriani in a special role to send a strong message to Malaika. During Sophie Choudry's music album launch, Malaika Arora was asked about how she feels when people call her songs 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and other tracks as 'item numbers' and she stated that no one should tag them as item numbers in the first place as she has never been objectified in any of her songs.
Please Don't Call Them As 'Item Numbers', Says Malaika Arora!
"Please do not tag or label that as an item song. I have done so many songs and the one thing I can say that I have never been objectified in any song. I have done the song willingly and completely knowingly what the situation is. If someone feels it is important that they should come forward and speak about it," said Malaika during Sophie Chaudry's music album launch.
Is She Sending A Message To Salman Khan Through This?
Well, reading between the lines, we never know if Malaika Arora is discreetly sending a message to Salman Khan as news were all over the place about she being shown the door for a special number in Dabangg 3. Whatever it is, she's right that people should not call the songs as 'item number'.
Sophie Choudry Agrees With What Malaika Arora Has To Say...
"I don't want to call them item songs because it reduces importance. I think they are very special songs. They have been there since ages. They have become iconic over the ages," said Sophie Choudry.
Music & Dance Is A Part Of Bollywood Culture
"We reduce the songs by calling it an item number. Helen aunty has been doing it for so many years. It is being made on a grand manner and it is there to celebrate and promote the film. We want great music and dancing it is a part of Bollywood culture," Sophie Choudry summed it up.
Most Read: Salman Khan Responsible For Kareena Kapoor's Re-entry & Malaika Arora's Exit From Dabangg 3?