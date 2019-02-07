Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

Please Don't Call Them As 'Item Numbers', Says Malaika Arora!

"Please do not tag or label that as an item song. I have done so many songs and the one thing I can say that I have never been objectified in any song. I have done the song willingly and completely knowingly what the situation is. If someone feels it is important that they should come forward and speak about it," said Malaika during Sophie Chaudry's music album launch.

Is She Sending A Message To Salman Khan Through This?

Well, reading between the lines, we never know if Malaika Arora is discreetly sending a message to Salman Khan as news were all over the place about she being shown the door for a special number in Dabangg 3. Whatever it is, she's right that people should not call the songs as 'item number'.

Sophie Choudry Agrees With What Malaika Arora Has To Say...

"I don't want to call them item songs because it reduces importance. I think they are very special songs. They have been there since ages. They have become iconic over the ages," said Sophie Choudry.

Music & Dance Is A Part Of Bollywood Culture

"We reduce the songs by calling it an item number. Helen aunty has been doing it for so many years. It is being made on a grand manner and it is there to celebrate and promote the film. We want great music and dancing it is a part of Bollywood culture," Sophie Choudry summed it up.