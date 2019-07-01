Take A Flying F*ck! Malaika Arora SLAMS Haters Who Called Her 'BUDDHI' For Romancing Arjun Kapoor
On the eve of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora finally came out from her shell, when she made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor 'Instagram official'. In the last few years, Malaika has been constantly under the media scan - initially, owing to her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and then, her affair with the Kapoor scion. Till last year, Malaika and Arjun kept their affair under wraps but now, both of them are in much happier and comfortable space and for the first time, Malaika talks about Arjun, in a tete-a-tete with HT Brunch.
Malaika On How Does It Feels To Be In A Relationship Again?
When asked about the same, Malaika says that it feels amazing and added, "When my marriage ended, I wasn't sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken.
But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!"
Malaika On The Age-gap Criticism & Trolls
Both Arjun and Malaika have faced a lot of criticism owing to their age difference. When Malaika was asked about the same, she reacted strongly and said, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting."
Malaika Slams All The Naysayers In One Line – 'Take A Flying F*ck'
"Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called ‘desperate' and a ‘buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***," added Malaika.
Malaika On How Her Son Reacted To Her New Relationship
When asked about Arhaan, Malaika said that she believes that the best way to approach any situation is with honesty and she did the same.
"It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today," asserted Malaika.
Is Wedding On Cards?
Rumours have been rife that Arjun and Malaika are keen to walk the aisle with each other. When Malaika is probed about her marriage plan with Arjun, she refused to say anything and said, "That, I am not going to answer. It's really personal."