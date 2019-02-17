Malaika Arora And Her Son Arhaan Khan Enjoy Sunday Lunch With Arjun Kapoor: Pictures!

Malaika Wears A Classic Whit With Denims Look For The Lunch With Her Son Arhaan & Beau Arjun

Malaika Arora stepped out in the classic white with denims look for a lazy Sunday lunch with her son Arhaan Khan and her beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika looked pretty in a white button down shirt, ripped denims, a black belt for the lunch. She accessorized with a pretty sun hat and wore white shoes to go with her outfit.

Arjun Kapoor Goes Casual For The Lunch

Arjun Kapoor sported a casual all black avatar to the Sunday lunch with Malaika and her son Arhaan. He wore a graphic black tee with black denim pants, grey sneakers, his trademark hat and a snazzy pair of sunglasses.

Malaika's Son Arhaan Joins The Two For Lunch For The First Time

Malaika's son Arhaan Khan also accompanied the two on their lunch date for the first time. He too sported an all black outfit in a black sweatshirt, black trousers and a hat. The trio were snapped leaving the restaurant in Arjun Kapoor's car after their lunch.

After A Good Lazy Sunday Afternoon

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a while now as is evident from their frequent dinner and lunch dates, social media PDA, attending events together and so on. While the two have not publicly admitted that they are in a relationship, there are others who have spilled the beans on them. For example, Karan Johar confirmed that the two were dating on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 in which cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were guests.