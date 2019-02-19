English
    Malaika Arora Steps Out Casual In A Sweatshirt Dress; Ishaan Khatter Spotted Going For A Bike Ride

    By
    |

    Malaika Arora was snapped on Tuesday evening as she was out in the city donning a super casual and cute look. Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter was snapped before he took off for a ride around the city on his motor bike. Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's sis, was spotted at a popular club in Juhu on Tuesday evening. Actress Warina Hussain looked hot in a black maxi dress as she was snapped at a salon in Juhu. Check out all their pictures!

    Malaika Arora Looks Cute In A Sweatshirt Dress

    Malaika Arora was out and about in the city on Tuesday evening donning a cute and casual avatar. Malaika was wearing a grey sweatshirt dress with a Mr. India graphic printed on it, and was snapped while she was on the phone. She wore a popping red lipstick but kept the rest of her makeup neutral. In a recent chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her popular radio show, Malaika revealed about what happened the night before she divorced her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and said that her family was very supportive.

    Ishaan Is Back To Riding Around The City

    Ishaan Khatter is back riding around the city again after he recovered from Chicken Pox. Ishaan was spotted on Tuesday evening ready to go for a ride on his motorbike wearing a red hoodie. He gave the victory sign to the paps before riding off. Ishaan seems to have a fondness for bikes and bicycles like his brother Shahid Kapoor, and is often spotted out and about in the city on two wheelers.

    Rhea Kapoor Snapped At A Popular Club

    Sonam Kapoor's sis, Rhea Kapoor was spotted at a popular club in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday evening. She smiled for the cameras dressed in an electric blue outfit. Rhea Kapoor has been hitting the news off late for her relationship with her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani, and the rumor mill has it that the two may be tying the knot this year. Sonam got married to her boy friend Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding last year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 22:02 [IST]
