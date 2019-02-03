Malaika Arora Stuns On The Red Carpet Of LFW; Shah Rukh Khan At India TV’s Mega Conclave

Malaika Stuns As Usual On The Lakme Fashion Week Red Carpet

Malaika Arora is a fashion queen in her own right. And what better place to expect her to turn up in her glamorous best other than the Lakme Fashion Week? Malaika looked absolutely beautiful in a grayish blue halter neck gown which mimicked fish scales. Malaika was recently seen at her sister Amrita Arora's birthday party at a popular restaurant.

Chitrangada Singh Looks Gorgeous

Chitrangada Singh also made a fantastic appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. She made heads turn in a red gown with long flared sleeves. Chitrangada was last seen in Baazaar opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Daisy Shah's Glamorous Entry At The Lakme Fashion Week

Daisy Shah made a glamorous entry at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. She looked gorgeous in a flowy champagne colored gown.

Shah Rukh Khan Attends India TV's Mega Conclave

Shah Rukh Khan gave a Bollywood twist to India TV's Mega Conclave by attending the event. He looked dapper in a classic black suit with a white shirt. Shah Rukh gave the closing speech at the conclave and entertained crowds with his wit and charm.