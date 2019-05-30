Malaika Arora's Subtle PDA For Arjun Kapoor Is All About Love & Care!

After keeping his relationship under wraps, Arjun Kapoor is finally comfortable about speaking about his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. While promoting India's Most Wanted, Arjun faced all the questions related to Malaika and didn't choose to avoid talking about her personal life. Now, Malaika shows her PDA for Arjun Kapoor in the cutest way.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "Smile... because it's easier not to... Smile... because they expect u not to... Smile... because there are more reasons to than not to...Just Smile."

Malaika was quick to leave a sweet comment on his post and wrote, "Keep smiling always." Malaika's comment is a proof that she wants only happiness for her beau, Mr Kapoor.

Apart from Malaika, Kriti Sanon, Anshula Kapoor and Farah Khan also left comments on Arjun Kapoor's post.

Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat, wrote, "Smile.. because it suits you! ;)" While Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you".

Farah Khan, who is known for her witty replies, also left a funny comment on Arjun's post and wrote, "Gyaani baba."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. Currently, his film, India's Most Wanted is running in the theatres.