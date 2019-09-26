Malaika Arora’s Transparent Risky Dress Grabs Eyeballs, Hate Comments & Much More!

Malaika Arora flaunts her curves with Amrita Arora at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 | FilmiBeat

It was a starry affair at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, where many celebs including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet and Radhika Apte were seen in attendance. Among all, it was Malaika Arora, who grabbed most of the eyeballs. The actress donned a sexy white gown by Aadnevik and graced the event alongwith her sister, Amrita Arora.

Sunny Deol Is Hurt To See Son Karan Deol Being Rejected By Critics; Feels They Got 'Personal'

Malaika left her hair lightly blow-dried and finished her look with shimmer makeup and glossy deep red lips. Unfortunately, the minute, Malaika's picture landed on social media, it stirred a controversy. Many netizens slammed the actress for donning this outfit and found it too much 'exposing'. From 'hate' comments to 'mother-shaming', Malaika's picture endured it all.

Arjun Kapoor, the boyfriend of Malaika, on the other hand, was in awe of his ladylove and posted 'fire' emoticon on her picture hinting that she's looking as hot as fire.

Arjun & Malaika, who are madly in love with each other, often become the target of trolls and negativity owing to the age difference between them. However, the duo never pays much attention to the negativity and rather chooses to support each other.

Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Malaika had talked about being lucky in love for the second time and had said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."