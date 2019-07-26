Malaika Arora Was Left BLEEDING Around Her Waist While Shooting For SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Song!

Malaika Fell Several Times While Shooting For This Iconic Track

The actress revealed, "I fell several times while shooting for the song (Chhaiyya Chhaiyya). I used to sway right and left due to the wind and to avoid that, the team tied a rope through my ghaghra to my waist and then to the train so that it would help me balance my body and sync it with the moving train."

The Actress Suffered Cuts Around Her Waist

She further added, "Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I had cuts near my waist and it started bleeding, leaving everyone worried and paranoid."

However, the film's crew was extremely sensitive to her injury and took great care of her recovery.

Malaika Wasn't The First Choice For 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Before Malaika, this track was first offered to Shilpa Shirodkar who refused to do it. Shilpa Shetty too, turned it down due to her fear of heights. Even a South Indian heroine whom Mani had approached had refused him. It was make-up wizard, Mickey Contractor, who suggested Malaika Arora's name to Farah when they were shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

How Malaika Became The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Girl

Farah Khan who choreographed the song, recalled in an interview, "I knew Malaika who was dating Arbaaz Khan. We'd hang out together but I didn't know she could dance. Mickey assured me that she could and three days before the shoot, she flew down to Ooty and we rehearsed in the banquet hall of Mithun's (Chakraborty) hotel, Monarch. But there was no time to practise on top of the train. On the first day it was hit-and-miss but by the second day, we were quite comfortable on the roof, drinking tea, eating breakfast, doing everything other than relieving ourselves."