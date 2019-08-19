Malaika Arora Wishes Everyone A Happy Week With This Yoga Inspiration Post!

Malaika Arora is a bonafide fitness freak in Bollywood, as she is one person who has kept up her regime for many years now. We have seen this beauty hit the gym almost every single day as the paps give us a glimpse of her 'gym looks'. Through her Instagram posts, we have also learnt that she is not just into heavy work out at the gym, but also the soothing regime of Yogasanas. Malaika's latest Instagram post is an absolute inspiration if you want to drive away your Monday blues by stretching into calming Yoga postures. Check it out!

On Monday, Malaika posted this picture of her stretching into an incredible yoga posture and wished everyone an amazing week! She captioned her picture, "#malaikasmondaymotivation Yoga empowers you to stretch beyond your limits and encourages you in the journey of surrounding yourself with love, positivity, gratitude and happiness! Have an amazing week!" (sic)

Off late, Malaika has constantly been in the news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, which is as good as an open secret. The two have not publicly admitted to being together, but there is hardly much to say about it as they are regularly spotted going out on dinner dates, and their social media PDA is there for everyone to see. While there have been rumors about an impending marriage, there has been no substance to them.

