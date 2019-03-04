Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu Confirmed For Mohit Suri's Next!

Here Comes The Official Announcement

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Together we are #MALANG! Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists - @mohitsuri @adityaroykapur @dishapatani & @khemster2! @malangfilm releasing on Valentine's 2020.

@tseries.official @luv_films #BhushanKumar #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @jayshewakramani."

Malang Is A Revenge Drama

Touted to be the biggest contemporary revenge drama story in recent times where each actor will be playing an integral part in this never seen before narrative, Mohit said, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

Malang Marks Luv Ranjan's First Association With Mohit Suri

Speaking about it, Luv said, "Bhushan and I have been wanting to do a musical for a long time and as a film maker I have been a fan of Mohit since Awarapan. When Mohit told me about Malang, I was blown to know how he has outdone himself in every aspect at the script stage itself. I am excited as a fan and waiting to go Malang."

The Reunion Of Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri & Bhushan Kumar After The Blockbuster Success Of Aashiqui 2

"This is Luv and my fourth production together. Malang has the perfect mix of well written story, beautiful songs and strong characters. After Aashiqui 2, which was a defining film in Mohit, Aditya and even my career as a producer, I am glad to back Mohit's next directorial. We have previously worked with Anil, Kunal and Disha and I am happy they are on board for Malang. We are really excited to get this one rolling," Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying.