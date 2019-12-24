Malang: Anil Kapoor's Dashing Look As A Cop Has Got Us Super Excited For The Film!

If we tell you to name an actor who ages in reverse, we are sure Anil Kapoor's name would definitely pop up in your head. The man who is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, dropped a special surprise for all his fans. Anil unveiled his first look from his upcoming thriller, Malang. The actor plays the role of a police officer and is the main antagonist in this film helmed by Mohit Suri.

Revealing that his character is named Anjaney Agashe in the movie, Anil shared his first look and wrote, "Malang on my birthday."

In the picture, Anil Kapoor looks quite stylish and is seen doing khaki over a black t-shirt. The pair of red shades add more to his coolness quotient. Also, we cannot take our eyes off the tattoos on both his arms.

Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor too shared her dad's first look from the film with a caption that read, "Forever young at 21! Happy birthday daddy! Your #malang look is spectacular!"

In yet another post, the Veere Di Wedding actress penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him and wrote, "To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are.❤ Happy 21st @anilskapoor ❤ 😘#ForeverYoung #HappyBirthday."

Check out her Instagram post here.

Coming back to Malang, the revenge drama with a romantic twist also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Earlier in an interview with a tabloid, director Mohit Suri described the plot of his film as intense, edgy and mad.

The film is slated to release on the big screens on February 14, 2020.

Rishi Kapoor's Reaction After Getting An Exclusive Glimpse Of Anil Kapoor's Takht Look: Outstanding!

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: These Rare Photos Of The Actor Are 'Ekdum Jhakaas'!