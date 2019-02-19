We're Proud Of You: Maliaka Arora's Family Said This A Night Before She Divorced Arbaaz Khan
Divorces are worse than break-ups and B-town is known for both of the things! While most of the times, it's either ugly or controversial, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan chose to do it in the most peaceful way and they're still friends and keep meeting each other. Not just that, they are always there as a parent for their son, Arhaan Khan! Recently, Malaika graced Kareena Kapoor's radio talk show and revealed what exactly happened a night before her divorce.
Malaika On How Her Family Reacted To Divorce
"Even the night before I got divorced, I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, 'Are you sure? Are you 100 per cent about your decision?' So I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. These are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that."
She Also Added That Everyone Supported Her Decision
"Everybody said, 'If this is the decision that you're making, then we're really proud of you and in our eyes, you are a strong woman.' So for me, that kind of gave me that extra strength that I needed," added Malaika.
Malaika Said It Was A Tough Call
In the same radio talk show, Malaika also asserted that both Malaika and Arbaaz thought about it multiple times and in the last they came to conclusion that they will be better individuals after getting separated.
Malaika Is Dating Arbaaz
Malaika's love life has always grabbed public's attention! Currently, Malaika is reportedly dating Arjun Kapoor but none of them has confirmed their relationship. However, their public appearances and party pictures speak much louder than their words!
As far as Malaika's work front is concerned, the hot diva has not signed any project. Whereas, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Panipat.