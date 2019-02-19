We're Proud Of You: Maliaka Arora's Family Said This A Night Before She Divorced Arbaaz Khan

Malaika On How Her Family Reacted To Divorce

"Even the night before I got divorced, I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, 'Are you sure? Are you 100 per cent about your decision?' So I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. These are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that."

She Also Added That Everyone Supported Her Decision

"Everybody said, 'If this is the decision that you're making, then we're really proud of you and in our eyes, you are a strong woman.' So for me, that kind of gave me that extra strength that I needed," added Malaika.

Malaika Said It Was A Tough Call

In the same radio talk show, Malaika also asserted that both Malaika and Arbaaz thought about it multiple times and in the last they came to conclusion that they will be better individuals after getting separated.

Malaika Is Dating Arbaaz

Malaika's love life has always grabbed public's attention! Currently, Malaika is reportedly dating Arjun Kapoor but none of them has confirmed their relationship. However, their public appearances and party pictures speak much louder than their words!