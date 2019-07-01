RIDICULOUS! Mallika Sherawat Was Asked To Fry Eggs On Her Belly To Portray 'Hotness'

As absurd as it sounds but actress Mallika Sherawat says once a producer had asked her to fry eggs on her belly to portray hotness. Disgusted? So are we! Mallika went on to add that she had refused to shoot the sequence for the obvious reason. The actress made this shocking revelation on Kapil Sharma's show.

On the work front, she will be next seen in ALTBalaji's horror comedy "Booo... Sabki Phategi", directed by Farhad Samji. Recently, while talking to a media agency, Mallika had said that one of the reasons for her to pick the project was also producer Ekta Kapoor.

"I relate to her a lot on so many levels - as a single woman, as a member of Bollywood. It's very patriarchal. I can imagine how difficult it must've been for her to reach where she is today. She always stuck to her ground."

In the same interview, Mallika also revealed that she lost out on a number of projects as male actors could not stomach her opinionated nature and replaced her with their girlfriends.

"I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes 'don't cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.' They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects."

"I can list at least 20-30 movies that I've lost. But it didn't make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them," Mallika had told a media agency.