English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Man Booked For Obscene Post On Urmila Matondkar

    By Pti
    |

    A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory matter on actress Urmila(Matondkar) on social media, police said. Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post.

    Katrina Would JUMP At It If This Film Of Deepika Is Offered To Her

    "The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila (Matondkar) and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station.

    man-booked-for-obscene-post-on-urmila-matondkar

    A case has been registered against Kudtarkar under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act.

    No arrest has been made so far and investigation is underway. Matondkar, who has acted in a number of Bollywood movies, had made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North constituency in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but lost to BJP heavyweight Gopal Shetty.

    More URMILA MATONDKAR News

    Read more about: urmila matondkar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue