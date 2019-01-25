Man Dies On The Sets Of Shahid Kapoor's Film Kabir Singh

A man died on the sets of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Kabir Singh on Thursday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Ram Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a freak accident at the five-star hotel where the film's unit is staying. The incident took place before the commencement of the shoot, a release issued by Cine1 Studios and T Series Films, said.

According to the makers, Kumar was working with the film's unit from Dehradun as a generator operator. And while he was checking the water level in the generator, his muffler got entangled with the generator's fan and in the process, he too was pulled in.

Kumar, who had sustained serious injuries on his head, was immediately rushed to hospital in Dehradun where he was put on the ventilator for a few hours before he passed away.Kumar is survived by three brothers and a sister, the statement said.

The producers of the film in a joint statement expressed their grief. "We are deeply saddened by the loss. We are extending our deepest sympathies to the family of Ram Kumar. We are offering support to the family in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event," the statement from Cine1 Studios and T Series Films said read.

The film, a remake of Telegu hit Arjun Reddy, is slated to release on June 21. The film stars Kiara Advani opposite Shahid.

Credits - PTI