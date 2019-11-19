Manav Kaul's First Look From Saina Nehwal Biopic Leaves The Shuttler Impressed!

After Shraddha Kapoor's exit, Parineeti Chopra stepped in to play badminton star Saina Nehwal in her biopic. The film also stars Manav Kaul who essays the role of Saina's coach in the film. Both actors have already kick-started the shooting for the film.

Recently, Manav Kaul took to his Instagram page to unveil his first look from the biopic. Sharing a series of pictures as Saina's coach, he captioned them, "My first look as @nehwalsaina 'a Coach (respect) #SainaNehwalBiopic ... hard working @parineetichopra as Saina Nehwal... Directed by #AmoleGupte Produced by @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms." (sic)

Check out his post.

Netizens were all praises for Manav's transformation including badminton star Saina Nehwal herself. She dropped an "Amazing" in the comments section. An overwhelmed Manav replied her back, "@nehwalsaina you have an amazing story to tell ... I feel very lucky to be part of #sainanehwalbiopic thank you ... respect."

Manav's 'Tumhari Sulu' co-star Vidya Balan was also mighty impressed with his first look and commented, "Waaah!! All The Veryy Best @manavkaul 🏸!!"

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently suffered a muscle injury on the sets of the film. The actress is currently recuperating from the same and has been documenting her recovery on social media.

Sharing a picture with a blue bandage on her neck, the actress shared her health update, "Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again." (sic)

Directed by Amol Gupte, the Saina Nehwal biopic is slated to hit the theatrical screens next year.

