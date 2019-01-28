Manikarnika Co-director Krish Fires Salvo At Kangana Ranaut: She Reduced The Value Of The Film!

Krish Lashes Out At Kangana For Claiming She Has Directed 70% Of Manikarnika

The director told Bollywood Hungama, "It's BULLSH*T. What is she (Kangna Ranaut) talking about? We started the film, shot the film, now its hurting me actually."

He further added, "In the first half of #Manikarnika, 20-25% film has been shot by Kangna Ranaut while in the 2nd half only 10% shot by her."

Krrish On How Kangana Messed With Sonu Sood's Role

"Sonu Sood dies in the 2nd half in the fort actually because he is the one who helped to get heroes' force into the fort but Kangna Ranaut wanted Sonu Sood's character to be killed in the intermission."

"Vijayendra Prasad sir said we can do that also but I said I won't direct that sequence. I strongly believe that Sadashiv's character has to die there according to history because I did a lot of research on that."

Krish Accuses Kangana Of Demeaning History

"Portions of other great personalities like Tatya Tope and Kashi were cut. We deserve to know them and I narrated that script, what's the necessity to take it of? You can't just say that ye scene cut karenge, thoda crisp banayenge... ye film making nahi hota hai and as an actor you are seeing only yours."

"By cutting Atul Kulkarni's role you are demeaning history. I said I want that scene there in the film. Kangna was saying that you are stubborn, you're not listening. And my producer Kamal Jain said whatever Kangna wants we'll do. He took her side"

'Kangana Is Too Focused On Herself'

Krrish told Bollywood Hungama, "In June, Kangna praised everything and just before the film when she wants to take the credit for #Manikarnika , she was like jo aapne kiya wo accha nahi hai, I made it better."

"The first comment Kangna did while watching the first edit was - Arey, Sonu Sood is too overpowering no? No no wo Kushti sequence ka zarurat nahi hai, wo hata denge."

'The Entire Process Of Manikarnika Is Done In A Very Poor Taste

Krrish revealed, "People everywhere know me by name KRISH, aur fir achanak mera nam change kar diya gaya. And just before the release of trailer I came to know Kangna Ranaut is taking credit as director of Manikarnika."

"Just 2 days before the trailer release I called producer Kamal Jain and asked what is this happening? He said its not in my hand. And immediately after that Kangana called me and said I don't want to take credit but people are asking me to take credit."

'Kangana Ranaut Reduced The Value Of The Film,' Says Krish

"What I had shot in #Manikarnika was a golden standard stuff. But right now what we saw is a silver standard."

He further said, "I am not happy with the VFX in Manikarnika, they could have been much better."

Krish Spills More Controversial Details

"I told Kangana that several scenes you shot are already shot by me and you're doing it again. It fetched many issues. Kangna Ranaut said, "Abhi kyun aa rahe ho? When Sonu Sood episode happened you didn't support me. And I asked, 'Yeh kya badla le rahe ho aap?"

Will Krish Work With Kangana In Future?

To this, the director said, "How can you ask me this Question? I won't work with Kangna Ranaut."

He even said, "I don't know why other directors didn't speak on Kangana, but now I have to speak. I think it has become her habit."

I have to tell what exactly happened in #Manikarnika case because everybody is questioning my integrity, my morality," he further added.