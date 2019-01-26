Manikarnika Director Krrish EXPOSES Kangana Ranaut's ARROGANCE; Reveals How She KICKED OUT Sonu Sood

Krrish Reveals What & How Things Went Wrong Between Him & Kangana..

Krrish said, "I had finished my entire edit in June. I had completed all the reels and even given them for sound recording. Everybody even dubbed but not Kangana. She was shooting for Mental in London."

He further added, "She returned, saw the film and said that she liked it. After few days, she said that iska jyaada hai, uska jyaada hai, this girl is overpowering, that girl is overpowering.

Then she came up with yeh change karna hai, woh change karna hai. She also said that Kamal Jain (producer) hadn't liked the film."

Krrish Reveals She Wanted To Kill Sonu Sood’s Character

Krrish reveals that Kangana had said that Sonu Sood's character should be killed at the interval point.

He said, "This was completely against history.

Sonu was playing an important antagonist, he had a beautiful arc in the story and we had shot with him beautifully for 35 days, Sadashiv (Sonu's character) would have died in the film but just little before Laxmibai's death."

Kangana Was Adamant To Kill Him Before Interval

He revealed, "She said Sonu is not required in the second half. But I put my foot down. Big arguments followed. Kamal Jain took Kangana's side.

He went on to add, "A few days later, I got a call from Sonu. He wanted to know if I was directing the film further or not. And then I got a call from Kamal Jain that Kangana is getting help from some guy and they will direct the film."

Sonu Walked Out Of Film Because Of Kangana

Krrish asserted how things went worse to worst. He said, "I came to Mumbai to meet Kamal Jain. Kangana was present at the meeting. She said the changes were small and she would manage, if I was busy.

I came back to Hyderabad and got a call from Sonu that they were terminating his character at the interval.

I told them that I won't direct that change in Sonu's role. Kamal Jain replied that Kangana will direct. Sonu told me that he wasn't going ahead if I was not taking any further part."

Was Kangana Insecure?

When asked if Kangana was feeling insecure, he said, "No insecurity, it was just that she wanted everything to herself. She is rude all the time."

Krrish Also Revealed What Kangana Had Said About Sonu Sood Was ‘Untrue’

He said, "I felt very bad when I read in the papers Kangana saying that 'Sonu couldn't take orders from a female director'. That was annoying and bad. It never happened. What she said was untrue."

I don't blame Sonu for quitting. His run time was 100 minutes and it was being chopped to 60 minutes. Who will agree? Nobody would."

Krrish Says Kangana Was Upset With Him Because..

"When I spoke to them about the distortion of my name in the teaser, Kangana told me 'You didn't support me in the Sonu Sood episode. Aapko abhi zaroorat hai toh aaye ho." She told me I have anger management issues (laughs), but it was she who was shouting at me.

And now after seeing the film, I see my name again distorted and now in a separate slide!"