First Movie Review Of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Is Out!

Special Screening For Sadhguru

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut hosted a special screening of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' for Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Mumbai and he came out all praising about the film.

Here’s What He Wrote..

While praising the film, he wrote, "#Manikarnika epitomizes valour, commitment & passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation's history & its struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations. -Sg @KanganaFanClub @prasoonjoshi_."

He Also Wrote..

In his next tweet, Sadhguru also wrote, "Manikarnika will burn in the heart of India forever. -Sg #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi."

Meanwhile, Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Is Admitted To The Hospital

Kamal Jain, who was admitted to hospital, is now recuperating. Jain was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital for the treatment of lung infection. Several reports had stated that his condition was ‘critical after suffering a paralytic stroke'.

But the insider dismissed the reports of a paralytic stroke as a rumour.

"He is suffering from lung infection. It started as a throat infection but since he was busy with the film he didn't pay attention to it and it spread. But he's doing better now. He should be discharged from hospital within three-four days. Paralytic stroke was a rumour, it's nothing like it," the source had told PTI.