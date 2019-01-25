Manikarnika Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Kangana Ranaut Starrer
The much-ambitious project Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, has finally hit the theatres and we're here with the live audience update on the same. Zee Studios' Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been directed by Krish and Kangana. The film tells the story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta.
Prisha @Prerna53657456
"#KanganaRanaut is such a powerful actress superb, amazing, better than Deepika,Katrina,& etcetc. She's the only impressive actress in Bollywood!! Her performances speak for her!! 🙂 #Manikarnika." [sic]
AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood
"Friday Box office Update : #KanganaRanaut 's #Manikarnika opens at 15 - 20% occupancy rate all over India... A Decent Opening..." [sic]
Nilesh Bhatt @NeileshBhatt
"#ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi ...Outstanding Movie 3.5 Out of 5... Movie is bit slow in first half as they're setting the base but Kangana is fantastically awesome🔥🔥🔥 Expecting a much better 2nd half!" [sic]
Elkay @elkay14
"#Manikarnika interval block ,1st half #Manikarnika is Yahoooo #Bollywood coming of age ,well done #ZeeFilms @ZeeFilmHindi @ZeeStudios_." [sic]
Murtuza Rangwala @murtazarang7
"Warched #Manikarnika last night.n i hv no words to say how spectacular this film is.@kangna_ranaut is real hero. Gave her career best. A must watch. #ManikarnikaReview #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi." [sic]
Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic @itsMe_Rps
"#Manikarnika #Review Unbaked script and terrible overacting by #KanganaRanaut makes it difficult to sit through. Kangana directed this Bcz of her ego and fell flat on her face." [sic]
Only SRK matters @Jony25782087
"Watching #Manikarnika its boring appear till interval. Hope it will turn out good post interval." [sic]
Taran Adarsh Has Also Given Thumbs Up
Just like most of the movie-goers, Taran Adarsh has also appreciated the film and shared his review. He wrote, "#OneWordReview... #Manikarnika: POWERFUL.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You're terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview." [sic]
Going by the review, one can assume that the audiences are pretty impressed by Kangana's act in Manikarnika.