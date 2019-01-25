Manikarnika Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Prisha @Prerna53657456

"#KanganaRanaut is such a powerful actress superb, amazing, better than Deepika,Katrina,& etcetc. She's the only impressive actress in Bollywood!! Her performances speak for her!! 🙂 #Manikarnika." [sic]

AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood

"Friday Box office Update : #KanganaRanaut 's #Manikarnika opens at 15 - 20% occupancy rate all over India... A Decent Opening..." [sic]

Nilesh Bhatt @NeileshBhatt

"#ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi ...Outstanding Movie 3.5 Out of 5... Movie is bit slow in first half as they're setting the base but Kangana is fantastically awesome🔥🔥🔥 Expecting a much better 2nd half!" [sic]

Elkay @elkay14

"#Manikarnika interval block ,1st half #Manikarnika is Yahoooo #Bollywood coming of age ,well done #ZeeFilms @ZeeFilmHindi @ZeeStudios_." [sic]

Murtuza Rangwala @murtazarang7

"Warched #Manikarnika last night.n i hv no words to say how spectacular this film is.@kangna_ranaut is real hero. Gave her career best. A must watch. #ManikarnikaReview #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi." [sic]

Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic @itsMe_Rps

"#Manikarnika #Review Unbaked script and terrible overacting by #KanganaRanaut makes it difficult to sit through. Kangana directed this Bcz of her ego and fell flat on her face." [sic]

Only SRK matters @Jony25782087

"Watching #Manikarnika its boring appear till interval. Hope it will turn out good post interval." [sic]

Taran Adarsh Has Also Given Thumbs Up

Just like most of the movie-goers, Taran Adarsh has also appreciated the film and shared his review. He wrote, "#OneWordReview... #Manikarnika: POWERFUL.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You're terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview." [sic]

Going by the review, one can assume that the audiences are pretty impressed by Kangana's act in Manikarnika.