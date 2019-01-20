Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Critical: Hospitalized After Paralytic Stroke

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's producer Kamal Jain is critical and is in the hospital just a week before the film's release. He has reportedly suffered from a paralytic stroke. His spirits are not dampened though and he has a message for his team. He tweeted saying, "Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in the hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all."

Manikarnika is a much awaited film that has created a lot of buzz among audiences. It has also not had a smooth journey as it has been through numerous issues and controversies cropping up while shooting and even now during its promotions. But the film's team is strong willed to get the movie to the theatres come what may, and Kamal Jain's message to his team is testimony to that.

The producer has been put on ventilator according to Zee News. His message on Twitter read, "Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruits. Missing the team of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Ji, Vijeyandra Ji, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Ankita, Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions."

"Guys we worked so hard for 2 years to realize this dream and to make Manikarnika the blockbuster it deserves to be made as."

Manikarnika is based on the life of Jhansi Laxmibai, the warrior queen who rebelled against the British crown. Actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role in the film which is scheduled for release on 25th January, 2019.

