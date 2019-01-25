English
    Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Full Movie LEAKED For Download In HD Quality

    By
    |

    After leaking big-budget films like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister, the notorious site, Tamilrockers has also leaked Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi on the first day of its release. The film is being leaked in a clear crystal print and it might affect the business of the film. We wonder how Kangana would react to the movie leak!

    Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting after watching the movie..

    XTC 🎭 @EimranAliKhan

    "Kangana can be Funny, serious, sultry, simple, classic, desi, drama. She does every role so perfectly. 🔥 #Manikarnika." [sic]

    Arnav Sinha @arnavsinha

    "The almost-complete absence of tweets on #Manikarnika from Bollywood when it commends objectively bad stuff with unashamed frequency shows the utter spinelessness of these purveyors of entertainment like @karanjohar." [sic]

    Amanking @Amankin08581801

    "#Manikarnika #Jhansi @KanganaDaily @RealKangana_ . Any History fans in the house. Excellent picture, acting, direction. The life of #RaniLaxmibai one of the key leaders in the #Indian Rebellion of #1857.Worth watching." [sic]

    DeCenT komu 😎 💥 @KomalWagh8

    "Awesome movie...her acting omg..she is the real queen of Bollywood 😍😘😘😘 #Manikarnika #KanganaRanaut." [sic]

    Adarsh 💘 Shilpa ❤ ❤ @AdarshS47519969

    "@anky1912 #KangnaRanaut wow wow wow jussssst wow osm movie best historical movie @anky1912 u r acting is superb I'm waiting for ur nxt film. #KanganaRanaut u r the best ur direction n ofcourse acting wow 4th national award on the way #Manikarnika best movie B jai bhawah⛳ ⛳ ⛳." [sic]

    kalyani malik @kalyanimalik31

    "#Manikarnika is all about #Kangnaranaut Pride of indian cinema..A must watch for its brilliant 2nd half..No matter who directed👍👍 Highly emotional. Don't miss." [sic]

    sirasri @sirasri

    "#Manikarnika is the epic of #girlpower. Many top heroes appear like child artistes after seeing #KangnaRanaut in this film." [sic]

    NEETU @Nitu162

    "अद्भुत...अविश्वसनीय...अकल्पनीय... झाँसी की रानी वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई...धन्य है वो भारत माता जिसने इस महान मणिकर्णिका को जन्म दिया...यही कहना है...राष्ट्र के सम्मान में हर पल ये कहना चाहिए...मैं रहूँ या ना रहूँ यह देश रहना चाहिए...यह देश रहना चाहिए...#Manikarnika #KangnaRanaut." [sic]

    Keep reading this space for the box office update on Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. 

    Read more about: manikarnika kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
