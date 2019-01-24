English
    Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Movie Of Kangana

    Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is one of the much-awaited movies of 2019 as this movie has the potential to bring Kangana Ranaut back in the box office game. The last two films of Kangana - Rangoon and Simran failed terribly leaving her fans all disappointed. The much ambitious period-drama features Kangana in the titular role. Directed by Krish and Kangana, the film is all set to release tomorrow i.e., January 25 and we're here with the live review as we catch the screening of the movie!

    Big B's Baritone Voice

    Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice introduces the viewers to the world of Manikarnika and it's nothing but surreal!

    Kangana's Entry

    Kangana Ranaut gets a heroic entry but the CGI tiger is a bit off. Nonetheless, Kangana's entry is worth the whistle.

    Kangana Is All Impressive

    A mock duel between Kangana Ranaut & Atul Kulkarni is quite impressive.

    Kangana's Portrayal

    When it comes to the portrayal of Rani Lakshmi, the actress is taking her own time to sink into the character. Let's see how the scenes unravel from here.

    Manikarnika's First Half

    The first half of the film consists of Manikarnika's marriage, a bit of romance & Manikarnika getting thronged post the Raja' s death

    The film, which also features Ankita Lokhande, Nihar Pandya, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta, will be clashing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray.

    The film, fronted by Kangana Ranaut, has been produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

