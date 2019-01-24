Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Movie Of Kangana

Big B's Baritone Voice

Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice introduces the viewers to the world of Manikarnika and it's nothing but surreal!

Kangana's Entry

Kangana Ranaut gets a heroic entry but the CGI tiger is a bit off. Nonetheless, Kangana's entry is worth the whistle.

Kangana Is All Impressive

A mock duel between Kangana Ranaut & Atul Kulkarni is quite impressive.

Kangana's Portrayal

When it comes to the portrayal of Rani Lakshmi, the actress is taking her own time to sink into the character. Let's see how the scenes unravel from here.

Manikarnika's First Half

The first half of the film consists of Manikarnika's marriage, a bit of romance & Manikarnika getting thronged post the Raja' s death