Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Shilpa Shetty, Nushrat Bharucha, & Others Soak In Festive Spirit!

With Diwali just around the corner, our B-town folks too, are all festive-ready. On Monday, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a Diwali bash at his residence for his close friends from the industry. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Choudhry and many others gathered under a roof and had a ball at the party. They bonded over food and drinks and played cards.

We bring you some inside pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party that you just shouldn't miss. Have a look at them here.

Say Cheese For The Camera Host Manish Malhotra is seen posing with Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Vaani Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap for a picture-perfect click. The Awesome Trio Donning a bright pink dress, Nushrat lights up the frame with her dazzling smile alongside Manish and Tahira Kashyap, who looks stunning in a satin green dress. Selfie On Point Celebrations are incomplete without a selfie and Manish gathers Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Tahira Kashyap for the same. Pretty In Pink 'Dream Girl' actress Nushrat Bharucha is seen having a great time at the bash and this picture is proof. Girls Wanna Have Fun Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry squeeze into a frame for a radiant selfie.

