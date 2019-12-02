    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Manisha Koirala Is Grateful For Second Chance After Battling Cancer, Shares Inspirational Picture

      By
      |

      Manisha Koirala is an inspiration to many battling cancer. In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she emerged victorious in 2014 after battling it for two years.

      Remembering the difficult days, Manisha posted a motivational tweet, writing that she is grateful for a second chance at life. She posted a picture of herself when she was hospitalized, alongside one where she is surrounded by serene mountains, presumably after trekking to the beautiful location.

      Manisha Tweets Inspirational Post About Surviving Cancer

      Manisha tweeted, "Forever greatful for second chance to life...gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy & healthy one," (sic).

      While news of the disease came as a shock in late 2012, Manisha fought the tough battle. She has been cancer-free for five years now. She made her official Bollywood comeback with Dear Maya in 2017.

      She had opened up to Hindustan Times about the way she changed her perspective of life after she became cancer-free. "When I came out at the other end, if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing joy in small things like walking on the grass, the breeze on my face, looking out of my bed at the sky and clouds, sunsets and sunrises," she said.

      She further said that, for people who have battled cancer and won, the fear eventually fades and they change to a large extent. But she believes that it is important for those people to remember all the lessons of life, otherwise they might go back to being complacent and ungrateful. Manisha is actively involved in spreading awareness about the disease as a motivational speaker. She even came out with a book, "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life," in 2018.

      ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala Opens Up On Yuvraj Singh Being An Inspiration For Her Cancer Struggles

      Read more about: manisha koirala
      Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue