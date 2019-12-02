Manisha Koirala Is Grateful For Second Chance After Battling Cancer, Shares Inspirational Picture

Manisha Koirala is an inspiration to many battling cancer. In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she emerged victorious in 2014 after battling it for two years.

Remembering the difficult days, Manisha posted a motivational tweet, writing that she is grateful for a second chance at life. She posted a picture of herself when she was hospitalized, alongside one where she is surrounded by serene mountains, presumably after trekking to the beautiful location.

Manisha tweeted, "Forever greatful for second chance to life...gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy & healthy one," (sic).

Forever greatful for second chance to life 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

While news of the disease came as a shock in late 2012, Manisha fought the tough battle. She has been cancer-free for five years now. She made her official Bollywood comeback with Dear Maya in 2017.

She had opened up to Hindustan Times about the way she changed her perspective of life after she became cancer-free. "When I came out at the other end, if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing joy in small things like walking on the grass, the breeze on my face, looking out of my bed at the sky and clouds, sunsets and sunrises," she said.

She further said that, for people who have battled cancer and won, the fear eventually fades and they change to a large extent. But she believes that it is important for those people to remember all the lessons of life, otherwise they might go back to being complacent and ungrateful. Manisha is actively involved in spreading awareness about the disease as a motivational speaker. She even came out with a book, "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life," in 2018.

ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala Opens Up On Yuvraj Singh Being An Inspiration For Her Cancer Struggles