    Manisha Koirala Opens Up On Yuvraj Singh Being An Inspiration For Her Cancer Struggles

    Actress Manisha Koirala opened up about her cancer struggles in a recent interview. She revealed that Yuvraj Singh remained her inspiration throughout, while she was battling against the disease. Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, and was free of it by mid 2014. The actress has used her celebrity status to spread awareness about the disease.

    Manisha On Her Cancer Struggles: Yuvraj Was An Inspiration

    The actress also spoke about Sonali Bendre who recently became cancer-free too, after battling the disease for over a year. Mumbai Mirror quoted Manisha as saying, "Sonali (Bendre) is a beautiful, strong woman. Cancer can shake you up, but one should ensure that it doesn't get the better of you."

    Talking about her journey, she said, "If there is heaven, it's here. If there is hell, it's here. When I was close to death, I realised how lucky I was to be born and be alive. When you are in danger of losing something, you start valuing it more. I love life and want to live it fully. It can be demanding but I want to make the most of my living years. This year, I went to the Everest Base Camp. I want to climb more mountains. And finally, I want to be more useful in whichever part of the world and society I am. I want to live well and chase happiness."

    In her last movie, Manisha played the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother, Nargis Dutt, in his biopic 'Sanju', starring Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she is all set to play Sanjay Dutt's on-screen wife in the Hindi remake of 'Prasthanam'. The film also stars Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. It is slated to hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

