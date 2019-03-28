Manmarziyaan & Raazi Winning Big In The Music Category Of The News18 Reel Awards

Delighting the audience with their foot-tapping chartbusters and soothing tracks last year, Manmarziyaan and Raazi stole a march in the music category at the News18.com's Reel Awards. The soothing and emotional Daryaa from Manmarziyaan bagged the Best Song award in addition to the Best Playback Singer (Male) accolade. On the other hand, the heartfelt Dilbaro track from Raazi claimed the Best Playback Singer (Female) award along with the Best Lyrics award.

With Amit Trivedi belting out one yet another impressive soundtrack, Daryaa, sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, was a track that resonated with the modern-day lover. With a rich Punjabi touch in the number, the two singers ensured that there was a song that would be fondly remembered and cherished for times to come.

Having delivered yet another hit working with Anurag Kashyap, music director Amit Trivedi was absolutely beaming with delight. He said, "It's always great to work with Anurag Kashyap. There is a different joy when I get to work with him. He always brings the best out of me. I'd like to thank all musicians, technicians and programmers involved in delivering such a fine music album."

The Punjabi pair came up on screen to accept the award, not leaving the audience disappointed by singing this lovely chartbuster. Commenting on his win, Ammy Virk said, "I'd like to thank TV18, the team and the jury. I would like to bring to your notice that this song was the very first time that I met Shahid. It was absolutely great to work with him and come out with such a fine song."

Expressing his joy, Shahid said, "It's the team that's the reason why I'm here in front of you on stage today. I'd also like to thank Amit Trivedi for giving me a song to cherish."

Penned by the legendary/maestro Gulzar and backed by the fine vocals of Harshadeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf, Dilbaro was one of the most-loved tracks on the music charts. A song high on the bond between a daughter and her father, on the day of her marriage, ranked high on the emotional connect leaving the listener teary-eyed.

The elated duo came up on stage and left the audience mesmerized with the perfect rendition of the track. Harshadeep Kaur said, "I would like to thank the trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and of course the legend that is Gulzar sahib. Dilbaro isn't just a song for me, it's an integral part of our lives."

Her co-singer Vibha Saraf added to her jubilation saying, "I feel so lucky to have a Kashmiri element in this song. You don't get the chance to work with legends from the music industry every now and then."

