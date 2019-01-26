Manoj Bajpayee On Receiving The Padma Shri: This Is An Honor For My Journey

Manoj Bajpayee Is Feeling Honored

As reported by Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee expressed that he is elated to be receiving the Padma Shri on the 70th Republic Day. "Since the time I heard the news I have been ecstatic and feel very honored. My family, my friends, my fans, all of them have been sending their congratulations and love since the news came out."

He Is Grateful To Everyone Who Appreciated His Efforts

He added, "When a performance is judged on the basis of excellence it's truly amazing and the feeling of victory is much sweeter. I'm privileged & honoured to receive such a prestigious award for all my film work. I'm grateful and humbled at the same time and I thank each & everyone who has ever appreciated and applauded my efforts that I put into all the characters that I play in films."

'This Is An Honor For My Journey'

He feels that his journey is being honored more so than him just as an actor. "This is not an honor for Manoj Bajpayee the actor only but it's an honor for the journey of conviction and the belief with which I have tirelessly worked towards my goal. I would really like to thank each and everyone who has contributed to this journey, my career and my life."

'All Other Awards Are Given For Excellence In A Role Or A Film'

In an interview with Indian Express, Bajpayee said, "All other awards are given for excellence in a role or a film. But Padma Shri is given for excellence in your journey. It's not just about a film you have contributed to but through your art and craft the contribution you have made to the society. So, that's a huge comment on the achievement of an artiste like me." Manoj Bajpayee has previously two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.