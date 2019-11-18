    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Her Debut Film Prithviraj Opposite Akshay Kumar

      By
      |

      Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will soon be making her Bollywood debut. The 22-year old will be launched by Yah Raj Films in the historical drama Prithviraj opposite superstar star Akshay Kumar. The debutant will portray Sanyogita, the love interest of Prithviraj.

      The former beauty queen gave the first shot for her debut screen venture on Monday. She also stated the significance the day folds in her life. "It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for Prithviraj on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal," she said.

      Manushi Chhillar

      She further continued and said "I know I have a lot of hard work to do to prove myself as an actor and I'm prepared to do just that. I wish the universe showers the film and me with tons of good luck."

      The magnum opus Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. On having chosen Manushi for the part, the filmmaker in a recent interview had said “We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. She auditioned for the role a couple of times because we wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time.” The highly anticipated movie will release worldwide on Diwali 2020

      Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 23:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue