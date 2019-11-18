Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Her Debut Film Prithviraj Opposite Akshay Kumar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will soon be making her Bollywood debut. The 22-year old will be launched by Yah Raj Films in the historical drama Prithviraj opposite superstar star Akshay Kumar. The debutant will portray Sanyogita, the love interest of Prithviraj.

The former beauty queen gave the first shot for her debut screen venture on Monday. She also stated the significance the day folds in her life. "It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for Prithviraj on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal," she said.

She further continued and said "I know I have a lot of hard work to do to prove myself as an actor and I'm prepared to do just that. I wish the universe showers the film and me with tons of good luck."

The magnum opus Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. On having chosen Manushi for the part, the filmmaker in a recent interview had said “We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. She auditioned for the role a couple of times because we wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time.” The highly anticipated movie will release worldwide on Diwali 2020