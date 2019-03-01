English
    Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: These New Posters Featuring Abhimanyu Dassani Are Quirky!

    We had already told you about 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree's son making his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. After winning accolades at many film festivals, the movie is all set to hit the theatrical screens in India on 21st March.

    Even before its release in India, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been creating a global impression with the title 'The Man Who Feels No Pain'. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool. With the film's release date inching closer, the makers have released some new quirky posters of the film to raise our excitement levels.

    Sting Operation Failed

    The first poster features Abhimanyu Dassani as Surya depicting the painless tail of his quest. Covered with bees, he is seen effortlessly sipping on water.

    He Looks 'Beauti-phool'

    In the second poster, a flower pot breaks on Abhimanyu's head still leaving me unharmed.

    'Needle'less To Say There Was No Pain

    The third poster features the actor all smiles while getting a tattoo on his back.

    Abhimanyu On Prepping Up To Play Surya

    Speaking about his preparation for his role, Abhimanyu opened up to Quint, "I didn't put myself through... not that kind of pain but while shooting there were a lot of injuries that I went through. That is ‘Cause I did all the stunts myself.

    I learnt martial arts from scratch. Self defence, boxing. I had to get in to shape. First half of the film I am playing an 18-year-old chubby boy. Second half, I am playing a 22-year-old, who wants to be a vigilante hero. So, that transformation was there.

    There was a sense of calm that Surya has. I had to do a lot of meditation for that. Last 3 months, before I started shooting for the film, I went into isolation. So, I didn't speak to anyone else other than my trainer and Vasan sir. Everyone in the house was so pissed at me."

    Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota stars Abhimanyu Dassani opposite Radhika Madan who stepped her feet in Bollywood last year.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
